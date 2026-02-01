Previous
1st February 2026 by emmadurnford
32 / 365

1st February 2026

We both felt quite overly full for the entire of the day after last nights meal.

As a positive note, I booked the accommodation for our trip to Croatia and Slovenia in May and June. Bit of a wacky image using my kaleidoscope app!
Emma Durnford

