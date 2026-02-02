Sign up
33 / 365
2nd February 2026
Today it was torrential rain all day.
Whisky spotted me unlocking the front door first thing in the morning and so he shot straight in and spent quite a few hours curled up on his designated towel in the hall fast asleep.
2nd Feb 26
Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4796
photos
22
followers
14
following
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
2026 - 365 Project
Camera
iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
2nd February 2026 9:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
cat
,
ginger
,
pet
,
feline
,
tom
,
asleep
,
whisky
