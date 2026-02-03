3rd February 2026

It was an early start today as Colin had his long awaited appointment at St George’s for a second opinion on his spinal stenosis. The hospital was just a five minute walk from my old flat in Colliers Wood but to get there from Teddington we had take the train and then the 57 bus to Colliers Wood.



We had a very short wait before the Registrar invited us both in. We didn’t know what to expect but actually he was really good - one of the best we have seen over the past sixteen years. He listened carefully, fully explained (again) the situation but with a lot of detail. He wasn’t trying to force Colin down the surgery route although it is clear that surgery is ultimately the answer.



We took the bus and train back home, stopping briefly for a coffee in Wimbledon which is where I spotted the umbrella display.



The day was fairly quiet until just after dinner when I started to feel a bit strange. The evening went downhill and got rather serious. My heart was racing and I felt ill. Colin suggested I take my blood pressure which was equally shocking as it kept rising until the last time we checked I was well over 200. As the NHS 111 didn’t call back as promised, Colin called 999 for me for the first time ever. After the call handler using if we had a defibrillator nearby, about fifteen minutes later two paramedics arrived (luckily not with he blues and twos on). The women were great and ran an ECG, took my blood pressure and tested me for diabetes. All came negative or at least started to improve. They eventually left as I started feeling better but I have no idea what happened but was reassured that I had not had a heart attack.

