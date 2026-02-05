5th February 2025

Today I finished packing for my birthday weekend away - I have no idea where we are off to as Colin has made this a definite surprise!



In the afternoon I had a doctors appointment which I had booked online a few weeks ago to discuss some strange stomach pain but in the event I had a lot more to talk about as I took my ECG along from Tuesday evening! Dr Gilbert was very good and has arranged for me to have a range of blood tests and another stool sample - deep joy - scheduled for next week.



Chris bought Branston over before he went to football - Branston certainly has worked out the most comfortable place to sit…next to the person that swore blind that dogs should not be allowed on sofas!

