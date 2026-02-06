6th February 2026

Exciting morning. We were up in good time to drive to an unknown destination for a weekend away for my birthday arranged by Colin. Despite my best efforts he did not yield to my cross examination skills so by the time we left with Colin driving I had no idea where we are headed.



We joined the A316, then M3 then A303 so I knew it was somewhere in the South West. We stopped at our favourite place for lunch - Cartgate Services - when we head to see Mum down in Penzance so I had an idea of where we were headed then - turns out I was correct. Colin had booked a 3-night stay at the Warner Hotel in Cricket St Thomas in Somerset, only half an hour or so from the Cartgate Services.



Even though I know knew our destination, we still did not set the SatNav so despite me using Google maps on my phone, with Colin’s refusal to turn right into at least three options of side roads, we eventually had no other option but straight ahead. ‘Straight ahead’ became a muddy track past a farm and then a very steep downhill. We stopped at this point as there was a fast flowing ford at the bottom which we were rather concerned about. It was only when a couple of women on horseback rode through the ford that we could see the car should be able to make it. They kindly stopped and confirmed we were on the correct route… albeit the much unused back road.



We tackled the ford, up another hill and through another farm before finally arriving,,, through the back gate. Never have we been so relieved to arrive somewhere and the woman welcoming guests was also impressed at our route. She explained that she had never driven that way after working at the hotel for over four years!



We checked in, a little worried about the coach lode of pensioners arriving just after us complete with sticks, zimmer frames and mobility carts but we need not have worried. We were allocated a lovely ground floor room complete with our own little terrace and with a lovely view onto the grounds.



The evening meal was very good and entertainment afterwards - it should be a lovely weekend - even with the advancement of my age!

