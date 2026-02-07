7th February 2026

Happy 58th birthday to me.



How did I get to be this age - closer to sixty although I still feel like in my thirties but with more aches and pains!



I came out of the shower to find a pile of presents on our little table that Colin had brought from him and all the family. We decided to head to breakfast first so I could take my tie and enjoy opening them. Breakfast was excellent with a massive spread, a self service buffet with delicious fruit and yoghurt followed by a large choice of cooked items.



Back to our lovely room just as it started to chuck it down with rain which didn’t matter as I had a pile of pressies to open. I was very lucky - chocolates, shower gels, earrings, books and so much more. Considering that I did not have any form of list, everyone did very well! The weather did not encourage us to walk further than the grounds but that said, the flowers were lovely - violets and snowdrops and when the rain started again we headed back to the old house of Cricket St Thomas (where To the Manor Born was filmed) and enjoyed a coffee and shared a scone which was brought on a slate with strawberries and ‘Happy Birthday’ written in chocolate - a nice touch.



We headed out in the car to the local town to pick up a newspaper and had another short walk as it was quite chilly. We then headed back to the hotel for a rest before dinner. Another lovely three course meal before great entertainment from the in-house band as the Blues Brother followed by a rock and roll band called the Boulevards who were an excellent group with great cover versions. Despite the age profile of many of the guests here, the dance floor was packed for over two hours. A lovely birthday, despite my age!

