8th February 2026

Birthday Boxing Day.



As expected for February in the UK, it was still raining intermittently today but there were a few drier moments. I was absolutely determined to have a game of table tennis in the games room which I have been looking at from our room! We managed to get in just as it was unlocked and despite some regulars trying to intimidate us by sitting watching, we had a half hour game of table tennis which was surprisingly good even when playing to my rules of ‘there are no rules, just keep the ball moving’! Afterwards a game of darts which I lost badly… I think Colin should have let me win really as it is my birthday weekend.



The grounds really are lovely with little gardens and a lot of spring flowers. It is not too manicured and the grounds merge beautifully with the fields full of sheep grazing nearby. After sharing a wrap of lunch we walked the grounds again following the circular map and surprised the sheep.



It was a very good roast dinner this evening and an excellent Crêpe Suzette for dessert. The evenings entertainment was a little lower key than last night but was very good. Its so nice to be able to enjoy live music.

