9th February 2026

Sadly it was our last massive three course breakfast of the weekend before we headed back to pack up and leave the hotel. We had made plans to drive to Lyme Regis and to briefly visit our friend who live nearby.



As usual the weather was intermittently wet and quite breezy when I walked along the front. I like Lyme Regis, its not just a holiday town and has a lot of interesting independent shops. It was pretty chilly so Colin opted to stay and ‘look after the car’!



Afterwards we drove to Combpyne to see Dave. The weather set in to torrential rain but we enjoyed a couple of hours with tea and not one but two cakes that Dave had bought for us all.



I drove the three hours or so back in driving rain as Colin had driven all the way down so I wouldn’t guess where we were headed for my birthday weekend. At least we got a parking space when we got back and I had some more cards to open and add to the display. Technically it is not the end of my birthday as we are headed to Granada in a couple of weeks for my official birthday break - I feel like the Queen/King with two birthday celebrations!



