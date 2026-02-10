10th February 2026

My birthday is over but we still have our trip to Granada to look forward to in a couple of weeks. It was washing in the morning before getting ready for my evening out with Karen at the Tower of Londons ‘Ceremony of the Keys’.



I have been once before with Colin but unfortunately only he was allocated tickets in the ballot this time so as his back is bad, he transferred them to me to accompany Karen.



Needless to say, the weather continued as it has done for the last few weeks but ramping up to full torrential rain by the time I met Karen at London Bridge Station. We had both dressed smartly as requested and it wasn’t until we decided to walk across London Bridge that we realised just how hard the rain was with only one umbrella between us! By the time we reached an Italian restaurant I had earmarked for a light dinner, we were drenched and I looked like someone had poured a bucket of water over my head!



We met with the rest of the group after a bit of searching for them and were called into the Tower. Luckily the rain had subsided to light drizzle for our escorted walk around the grounds with an excellent guide - one of the yeoman in his civvie suit rather than full regalia. We didn’t win the raffle but we did get to see the Ceremony of the Keys although it was a little bit different as apparently one of the guards was not present. We also saw the ravens snoozing in their cages.



No photos (and no talking) allowed during the ceremony but there were some great views of buildings topped by clouds on our walk back to London Bridge. It was an easy journey home and Colin even came out to meet me and escort me off the High Street!! A good evening.

