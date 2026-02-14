14th February 2026

Happy Valentines Day - this was made all the more special as it was sunny all day - look at the blue sky!



Chris came over in the afternoon and helped Colin with a lot of tasks around the garden including sorting the carnage left by next doors installation of a new fence, clearing the garage gutter and replacing all the under-cupboard lights in the kitchen (even though this did hold up my cooking a little!).



In return we enjoyed out Valentines meal together. Starters was a large prawn cocktail followed by Colin’s speciality of duck breasts with delicious orange sauce. I made roast potatoes, roast carrots and parsnips and green beans. There were two duck breast each which seemed way too much but in the event, we all managed to eat the lot! We finished the meal with my famous lemon flan - all washed down by a good red that we bought for just a few euros on our tour of Spain last year.

