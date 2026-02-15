15th February 2026

After the sunshine of yesterday it was torrential rain for most of the day.



The high point was our trip to Richmond to see Michael Portillo at Richmond theatre which I had got tickets for last July for Colin for Christmas.



We avoided the rain when catching the bus and started out evening with a meal at Nando’s! Then it was onto there theatre where we had good seats, plenty of leg room although the seats seemed quite narrow. I was surprised as the lights remained up for the entire evening and Michael Portillo spoke with no notes or prompts and was brave enough to run a Q&A session in the second half. He was very good even though I don’t agree with all of his politics - especially regarding his support of Brexit. This view is all very well but slightly hypocritical considering he is lucky enough to have a Spanish passport and Spanish property!



A very good evening though and I had forgotten how lovely the theatre us inside.

