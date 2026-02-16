16th February 2026

Another morning of stress with the EE router which finally resulted in us unplugging it altogether and reinstalling the old BT router. Result, everything works perfectly and it’s a novelty to be able to use my laptop so easily.



Much later than intended, I started on the long list of work I want to get finished before we go away for a few days - I made up the cards and paperwork for both Waterstones and Card Collection. I also made a decision on my images rot submit to my photo clubs annual cup competition and uploaded them before I change my mind! The weather was a mix torrential rain and hail and sudden bursts of sunshine which is when I took this stunning double rainbow.



The evening took somewhat of a dive over dinner as my phone went and items Dr Grundy calling to let me know that my recent bloods and ‘other samples’ had come back and one has rather worrying results which basically means I will be referred under the 2-week rule to have my stomach/bowel checked out. I had a colonoscopy back in 2019 and I am worried more about the process rather than the procedure although Dr Grundy did suggest a CT scan might be appropriate. I asked him to slightly delay referral as I did not want to ruin our trip this coming weekend. If it turns out to be good news we will have wasted my holiday trip and if it is bad news, I may not be holidaying again in the near future. Simultaneously whilst receiving this call, Colin’s tooth suddenly started wobbling… who suggested that 2026 may be a better year?!

