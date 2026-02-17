17th February 2026

Shrove Tuesday.



Luckily Colin managed to get an emergency appointment at lunchtime so I spent the morning working on another submission to my photo club and sorting images for the next magazine submission. Also delivered cards to Waterstones and posted my letter Stephanie in Canada.



I drove Colin to his dentist appointment and waited in my usual place in Marble Hill car park and after Colin called (with tooth back in place), I drove to Richmond to deliver cards, pick up cards and tory and avoid all the film crew, extras and film kit in the centre as the filming for the fourth series of Ted Lasso is obviously being filmed. Afterwards it was back via Twickenham to drop-off a print at the People Hive.



Colin had made some batter yesterday - three times the quantity of usual as Chris came over to join us for pancakes. We started with salmon as a light option and then onto the main event! I ate about 4 pancakes and Chris had about 6!! Delicious.

