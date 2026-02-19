19th February 2026

After Dr Grundy’s call a couple of nights ago, I had my scheduled call with Dr Gilbert in the morning and it was nearly an hour earlier than booked so luckily I wasn’t in the shower at the time. There was not that much to say after Dr Grundy’s call calling me I was to be referred under the 2-week rule for yet another colonoscopy. She did however confirm that my blood tests results were much better than June last year and in her words ’I’m not sure what you’re doing but keep it up’!



It was out to Club in the evening, the last one for a couple of weeks as we’ll be away next week.

