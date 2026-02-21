21st February 2026

We were up early and the taxi arrived on time total us to Terminal 5. It’s always a bit stressful but he was a few minutes early which was good. It was pretty quick going through security and we travel with the relaxed security procedures so we didn’t have to take anything electrical out of our cases and could carry more than 100 mls of liquids without putting them in a plastic bag which ws quite a novelty!



The flight was actually very good although we did have someone in the middle seat. We actually arrived slightly early and registered for the new Entry/Exit System (EES) by giving our fingerprints and photograph to match our passports. Despite this we still received a passport stamp but hopefully this should make travel quicker in the future. Out next task was to pick up the hire car which again seemed to go smoothly as I managed to stop the transfer minibus going while we load don our luggage and with some nifty work I was first in the queue. Needless to say we didn’t get the VW T Roc as booked but a totally different one. I was in the driving seat which was pretty daunting and stressful but we actually managed the entire two hours without a wrong turn at all. We almost got to the apartment when we came across a policeman who had closed the road as there was some kind of festival procession going on. With some rapid thinking I circuited around and then we waited outside a hotel until we had word that the road had opened.



Finally, finally we arrived and met our host José who was waiting for us to show us to the parking bay - one of the typically tricky ones which involved a long reverse into a narrow space with a wall that suddenly bowed out towards the end. I was shattered.



The apartment seems very nice and very quiet. There was a lot of information to take in and when José finally left, we headed out straight away to the local supermarket - Mercadona. A good supermarket although it took us some time to find the fruit section and meats as it was actually over two floors and we had not spotted the lift! Back for dinner and early bed - I am very tired.

