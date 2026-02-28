28th February 2026

What a bump back to reality today.



Three lots of washing sorted along with unpacking but my cold really kicked in and I felt quite rubbish.



It was a real shame as Karen had booked a nice steak restaurant for her birthday but I really didn’t feel great and more to the point felt worried about passing this bug onto her and the family, just two days before they travel to Vancouver to go skiing.



I persuaded Colin to head off on his own with the presents and he picked up Chris on route. I stayed at home feeling sorry for myself and bought a rewards meal from M&S which was nowhere as good as scallops and steak which is what I chose for myself from the menu!!

