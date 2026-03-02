2nd March 2026

I’m feeling really down.



The day was beautiful but I had to head to Kingston hospital by train to collect the bowel prep meds for Thursday.



After two discussions last week whilst away with nurses explaining that I could not cope with the large liquid drugs and would like a smaller volume liquid and I was promised this - I have been refused. My kidneys do not work as efficiently as they should and apparently the drugs I had been hoping for can damage kidneys. I said I was prepared to take this risk and would sign to accept this risk, the consultant refused. I can understand his way of thinking and he dirty and help me with ways of making the process less traumatic but I know exactly what I will be going through. To be honest last time I thought it was almost worse than the procedure itself!



It was mild and sunny and I’m at the stage of ‘this time last week’… and it was a lovely trip to Montefrio with a good lunch inn 22 degree sunshine and no beige food.