3rd March 2026

Colin was working in the garden this morning as it was sunny and mild. It is looking a little better now after the fence massacre a few weeks ago. This is the fist celandine in the lawn.



We spotted frog spawn in the pond, unfortunately before I have had chance to ‘refurb’ the pond so we just filled it up with a bit of water. In the afternoon I ordered Hester’s present from Etsy - a Curlew pendant. I’m well into the ‘beige’ diet in preparation for Fridays procedure. I am trying to make it better by watching MasterChef at the same time!

