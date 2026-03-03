Previous
3rd March 2026
43 / 365

3rd March 2026

Colin was working in the garden this morning as it was sunny and mild. It is looking a little better now after the fence massacre a few weeks ago. This is the fist celandine in the lawn.

We spotted frog spawn in the pond, unfortunately before I have had chance to ‘refurb’ the pond so we just filled it up with a bit of water. In the afternoon I ordered Hester’s present from Etsy - a Curlew pendant. I’m well into the ‘beige’ diet in preparation for Fridays procedure. I am trying to make it better by watching MasterChef at the same time!
