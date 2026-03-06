6th March 2026

Nothing to eat or drink this morning.



Colin and I took the train to Kingston hospital - I noticed that the Magnolia trees have started coming out.



We checked in for my allotted time of 11.20am. Pre-procedure checks revealed that my blood pressure was raised to 171/102 - not a big surprise. The nurse couldn’t get the cannula into my arm, bruised me, gave up and another nurse managed it straight away but in my left arm.



After a long wait on my own but in a little ensuite room to myself, I was wheeled in by two lovely nurses - Sam and Lydia. My consultants (there were two), were not as friendly as my last one in 2019 but they were thorough and managed to do all they needed to whilst I was sedated. I knew everything that was happening and the best news of all was that they could confirm that I do not have bowel cancer but do have diverticulitis. They took a number of biopsies which I should get the results from in a couple of weeks.



Colin came to collect me after my cup of tea and a biscuit which was much appreciated as I hadn’t eaten for over 24 hours.



I was recovering for the rest of the day.

