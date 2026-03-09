Previous
9th March 2026
9th March 2026

Colin was out at golf first thing so I got the washing on and then went to the Post Office to post Hester’s birthday presents in time for the 12th.

These are my lovely tulips from Chris.

Emma Durnford

@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
