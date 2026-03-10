Previous
50 / 365

10th March 2026

It was a nice day today and I spotted this flower basket on a house in Watts Lane which looked so springlike. I sent Mum’s pressies for Mothers Day and Hester texted to say that she has safely received her birthday presents.

I managed to sort out our home phone with BT/EE in a single call - unbelievable after the three weeks it took to sort the router! I then changed the lightbulb in the hall which we’ve been without for a few weeks. Colin had to return the dentist to check his tooth which luckily seems to be healing but he’s now on antibiotics.
