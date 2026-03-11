Previous
11th March 2026 by emmadurnford
11th March 2026

A sunny then grey day today as we are heading for cold weather again.

I managed to finally get some paperwork done and also made up over a hundred cards for an order for Orleans House -the first for a while.

In the afternoon I knocked up a batch of biscuits and added some crystallised ginger and they came out very well. My domestication continued in the evening when I cooked mango and lime chicken thighs with jasmine rice and stir fry vegetables - I had made the marinade last night so it had a good flavour.
