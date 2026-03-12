12th March 2026

Happy Birthday Hester - you’re now with me in be closer to 60 than 50 - ha! ha!



We popped into Kingston this morning as Colin wanted to buy a leg of lamb for Chris’s birthday dinner on Sunday - rather pricey but a real treat. It’s almost a month to Easter but all the eggs are in store including very strangely a croissant made out of chocolate.



In the afternoon I prepped for my job as MC of my photo club annual competition as my role was to open and run the meeting.



I had entered images into every category. Unfortunately I was only mentioned in one but it was the one I wanted which was the travel panel award and I came second with a selection of five images from snowy Arctic Finland which I was pleased about.

