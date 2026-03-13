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13th March 2026 by emmadurnford
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13th March 2026

Friday 13th!

I had flashbacks to this time last week and felt very glad I’m a week on. I’m still waiting for the consultant to get in touch regarding the biopsies.

We started to discuss a possible trip to Germany later in the year. I had been loathe to discuss anything until I had the results from the colonoscopy but I feel more positive looking to the future.

Rather pretty feathery cirrus clouds this evening.
13th March 2026 13th Mar 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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