13th March 2026

Friday 13th!



I had flashbacks to this time last week and felt very glad I’m a week on. I’m still waiting for the consultant to get in touch regarding the biopsies.



We started to discuss a possible trip to Germany later in the year. I had been loathe to discuss anything until I had the results from the colonoscopy but I feel more positive looking to the future.



Rather pretty feathery cirrus clouds this evening.

