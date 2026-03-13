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62 / 365
13th March 2026
Friday 13th!
I had flashbacks to this time last week and felt very glad I’m a week on. I’m still waiting for the consultant to get in touch regarding the biopsies.
We started to discuss a possible trip to Germany later in the year. I had been loathe to discuss anything until I had the results from the colonoscopy but I feel more positive looking to the future.
Rather pretty feathery cirrus clouds this evening.
13th March 2026
13th Mar 26
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Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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2026 - 365 Project
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
13th March 2026 5:53pm
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sunset
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skyline
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teddington
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