14th March 2026

I knocked up a lemon flan in the morning for dessert tomorrow for Chris’s birthday.



In the afternoon I finally bit the bullet and got around to doing my annual greeting card count. It took a couple of hours and I’ll need to order a lot more cards as two designs are almost at zero.



This is a rather dramatic cloud at sunset - apparently it is an ‘anvil cloud’ and a precursor to a thunder storm so luckily it was in the distance.

