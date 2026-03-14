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63 / 365
14th March 2026
I knocked up a lemon flan in the morning for dessert tomorrow for Chris’s birthday.
In the afternoon I finally bit the bullet and got around to doing my annual greeting card count. It took a couple of hours and I’ll need to order a lot more cards as two designs are almost at zero.
This is a rather dramatic cloud at sunset - apparently it is an ‘anvil cloud’ and a precursor to a thunder storm so luckily it was in the distance.
14th March 2026
14th Mar 26
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Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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2026 - 365 Project
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iPhone 14 Pro
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14th March 2026 5:55pm
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sunset
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cloud
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storm
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suburban
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anvil
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