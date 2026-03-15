15th March 2026

Happy Mothers Day and Happy Birthday to Chris. Like 2023 this is a joint day for us!



I knocked up a coffee and mocha cake (had to Google for the mocha buttercream recipe) and prepped the veg in the afternoon. Chris did a lot of work in the afternoon before we all sat down for an excellent lamb Sunday roast. Colin prepped and cooked the joint and it was really good. We just about managed to force down dessert of lemon flan as requested by Chris.



I felt very lucky as Domino hamster had got me a card and chocolate marzipans - strangely exactly the same as Colin likes! Chris bought me a bunch of lovely blue hyacinths that he had picked from the garden and Karen sent me a little olive tree - I’m hoping it will be able to join my other two on the patio.

