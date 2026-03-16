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16th March 2026 by emmadurnford
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16th March 2026

A busy morning as I had to deliver cards for the first time in ages to Orleans House and then had to continue into Richmond for an eye test.

I took the opportunity to count cards at Waterstones - another ninety to supply. My eye test was OK, 20:20 vision and no change in my reading prescription. I was recommended some driving glasses which I did order as I’m doing more driving now and they cut down on although I think this may have been a bit of a hard sell.

Back to Teddington, another card count and then paperwork afterwards.

16th March 2026 16th Mar 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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