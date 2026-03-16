16th March 2026

A busy morning as I had to deliver cards for the first time in ages to Orleans House and then had to continue into Richmond for an eye test.



I took the opportunity to count cards at Waterstones - another ninety to supply. My eye test was OK, 20:20 vision and no change in my reading prescription. I was recommended some driving glasses which I did order as I’m doing more driving now and they cut down on although I think this may have been a bit of a hard sell.



Back to Teddington, another card count and then paperwork afterwards.



