17th March 2026

I was up and out in good time for my Genius bar appointment at Apple to try and sort an issues that all came about after they had attempted to sort another issues with our disastrous EE router.



I had imagined this would be a quick visit simply to reverse whatever they had done the first time but as with most IT issues, thus was not to be and it took a good half an hour with two technicians to try and sort it. When I got home I found the issue was still there but there is a bit of a work-around with temporarily changing settings. I’m getting rather sick of trying to devise numerous work-arounds to make my kit do what it should do with no issue!



In the afternoon I finally completed my annual stock take by sorting all the Christmas cards into those bar coded and those with no bar-codes, I packed them all up in order and finally put them away.



I enjoyed Googling for accommodation for our proposed trip to Germany later in the year. I also used the kaleidoscope app on the lovely blue hyacinths that Chris gave me for Mother Day - matching the one of the striped tulips he gave me last week.

