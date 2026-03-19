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19th March 2026 by emmadurnford
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19th March 2026

Warm and sunny today, in fact it was the warmest day of the year so far and its only March. First appointment was over to Steph’s for a hair trim before meeting Colin for a date in Lidl! We haven’t done a big shop for ages and I’m sick of popping out virtually every day for food. We had a large shopping trolley at the end.

In the evening it was the AGM. As a committee member I was up on the front table! It went surprisingly well despite questions from the usual trouble maker. We finished nearly 45 minutes early - result.

My success at leaving early was then totally ruined by a mysterious gridlock on the A316 which resulted in an extra twenty minutes on my journey and for the first time I had to do a U-turn… along with a lot of other people.
19th March 2026 19th Mar 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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