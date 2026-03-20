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20th March 2026 by emmadurnford
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20th March 2026

I had to finish paperwork first thing in the morning ready for delivery of the cards to Teddington and Richmond. Immediately I had finished I headed out first to Teddington and then to Richmond.

I got a text yesterday advising that my glasses were ready so I collected them first in Richmond. I am a bit annoyed as the comments on collection sound more like they are general use glasses with a low prescription rather than specifically for driving. I’ll have to wait until I next drive at night to see if there’s any difference at all.

On my way back - via Lidl to use vouchers - Colin suggested I continue to the golf club and we had lunch there.kaleidoscope
20th March 2026 20th Mar 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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