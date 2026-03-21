21st March 2026

I was looking forward to today as I had a lunch date with my friend Sarah and her daughter Izzy and who is up visiting from Wareham. We met a little earlier for a cup of tea as it is sometime difficult to chat when Izzy is with us. Needless to say my bus was delayed due to roadworks which was quite funny as when Sarah lived in Raynes Park my train was almost always delayed.



We collected Izzy from her carers and headed for her favourite restaurant - Wagamamas! Second downer of the day was that every part of our rather simple lunch order they managed to get wrong and Sarah didn’t actually get any food for nearly an hour. At least we managed to get a reduction on the bill. I sadly said goodbye to both Izzy and then Sarah and headed to pick up a few odds and ends before heading home. This also was not very successful and I finally gave up and headed for the train home.

