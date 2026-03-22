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22nd March 2026 by emmadurnford
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22nd March 2026

Today I spent most of the day preparing my MacBook for a factory reset tomorrow. There are now so many strange glitches, most of which started after the EE routers were installed and also after the first visit to the Apple Store. I’m crossing everything that this will remove any deep seated problems.

As well as dealing with IT, I also cut Colin’s hair… he has not been to a proper hairdresser since February 2020! We cut his hair in the garden where I spotted the first dandelion of the season - it may be a weed but I think it is lovely.
22nd March 2026 22nd Mar 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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