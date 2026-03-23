23rd March 2026.PNG

OMG - what a day.



I had prepared my MacBook for the great factory rest. I thought I’d start the process before going into the shower so it could continue whilst I was getting ready. Everything went wrong. I had printed out instructions of how to reset from the Apple website but in the vent, what I was seeing did not look exactly like what I was expecting. I took a gamble on which button to press and basically not only wiped my computer of absolutely everything, I also deleted the partitioning of the hard drive where the operating system should sit. I turned it off and on again - normally does the trick - nothing happened apart from a grey outline of a folder with a question mark in it and no sign of my cursor. Oh dear. I vaguely conte plated buying a new laptop before I returned to reality and found a number for Apple technicians.



Luckily the amazing ‘Connor from Southern Ireland’ answered my call and then sent the best part of an hour talking me through recreating my computer, at one stage taking over the camera on my phone to direct me on what to do.



After 5-6 hours my laptop was up and running, all apps restored or reinstalled. I won’t be doing that again in a hurry. It was such a stressful day that I totally forgot to take a photo.

