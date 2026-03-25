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25th March 2026 by emmadurnford
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25th March 2026

I feel much better today although I don’t know why I felt so bad yesterday!

I chased up the hospital for my biopsy results and also chased HMRC for tax details. It was much colder today with sudden hail storms. I hope the hail does not destroy the beautiful blossom.
25th March 2026 25th Mar 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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