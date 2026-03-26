26th March 2026

Today I started to book the accommodation for our trip to Germany in September. I have spent quite a long time researching it as our criteria is quite specific and we will be driving our own car and therefore definitely need recite parking.



In the afternoon Chris came over before football and I cooked for his return - spaghetti Bolognaise. It was the final of Masterchef so I made sure I watched before I went to bed so I didn’t see the result on social media.



This is the early opening of the violets which every year reappear beneath our back door step!

