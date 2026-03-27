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27th March 2026 by emmadurnford
80 / 365

27th March 2026

Friday was the continuation of the Germany bookings. Mid morning I trialled Colin’s coffee machine quite successfully this time to accompany one of my excellent ginger fairings.
27th March 2026 27th Mar 26

Emma Durnford

ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
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