28th March 2026

It was Ian’s birthday today so the morning was spent knocking up yet another coffee cake. This time I went for plain coffee butter icing rather than the mocha the other week.



I won't be winning any awards with this image but it's actually quite interesting as I have in fact created my own 'camera obscura' in the bedroom! Using the technique of a pinhole camera, the light was filtered through the narrow gap of the open window (for fresh air at night!), crossed the 'dark chamber' - that'll be the bedroom - and then projected onto the wall and black-out blind opposite.



This only happens around this time of year when the sun is at this particular angle. I've seen this in past years but this has been the best photo I've managed to capture to date.



I drove over and back and tried out my new glasses - not great. They make my vision a tad sharper but now I cannot properly see the dashboard or the SatNav and as for lessening the other car lights glare, I didn’t notice much difference at all.



To top it all, when we returned our usual parking spot in front of the house was taken so I had to park opposite, effectively on the ‘wrong’ side of the road. This was when the evening one downhill as I carefully moved to get as close to the kerb as possible and after over a year and a half of not having made a mark on the car, I well and truly crunched the front alloy much to Colin’s shock.



I’m gutted. I was straight onto the computer to send an email to ‘Chips Away’ for a quote. I had an awful headache as well which I totally put down to the new glasses.



