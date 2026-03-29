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82 / 365
29th March 2026
It was the clocks forward last night so an hour less in bed snd . It was cold and wet and I had to take photos of last nights damage to the alloy.
29th March 2026
29th Mar 26
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Emma Durnford
ace
@emmadurnford
This is now my fourteenth year of 365 and I've managed to take a photo a day for most days minus a few here and...
4831
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2026 - 365 Project
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iPhone 14 Pro
Taken
29th March 2026 3:37pm
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wheel
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grey
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damage
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skoda
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karoq
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sportline
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