31st March 2026

Today started fairly normally.



I had some work to do including sending images to the TW magazine of their May edition. I sorted out details for our trip in Slovenia and Croatia in May. Whisky appeared when we were reading the water meter outside and stopped by for some snacks and attention.



As I was making dinner I received a strange Facebook message from apparently the son of a good friend of ours - Dave Cox - who live in Combpyne. We last saw Dave just after my birthday weekend when we were down in Somerset. He has died.



We cannot believe it, apparently he passed away on the day he was due to fly home from his son’s house in South Africa. Dave has been through a lot in the past few years, his wife and our friend Lynda has advanced dementia and is in a home and a close friend of his and Lynda’s passed away from cancer a couple of months ago. We are devastated.

