3rd April 2026

Happy Birthday Dad - today would have been his 83rd birthday.



We were able to have just a little lie in as the workmen are not working on the Crescent today but have left all the holes and blue fencing so it is difficult to park.



In the afternoon we headed over to Bushy Park. We haven't walked over to the lakes for a long time. Typically for Good Friday, it was chilly and grey but it was nice to get out for a breath of fresh air. What a change from the sunshine of yesterday but we are in April now so I guess April showers and variable weather is to be expected.



It was a fishy dinner to commemorate Good Friday and also a glass of red wine to toast Dad along with his favourite Maltesers.