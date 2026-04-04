4th April 2026

It was an earlyish start as I needed to pop and buy some more ingredients for our Easter dinner tomorrow and we then headed over to Chris's house supposedly to help him with some work on his summer house.



The plans changed somewhat due to a very nasty foot injury that Chris gained after a football game on Thursday - it was clear that we would not be working n the garden! To start the day he treated us to a very good cooked breakfast in a cafe near to his house. It is called the Old School House and it really was a very good breakfast. We drove back to his house but just had a chat and then came back which was good in a way as I had things to do.



I knocked up a lemon flan to chill ready for tomorrows dessert and due to popular demand, another (my third in recent weeks) bath of the Cornish ginger biscuits with an adapted recipe which includes a lotto crystallised ginger!