13th April 2026

Anniversary Boxing Day!



After the flurry of driving yesterday and then an evening of golf, our proper anniversary celebration was planned for today as we had booked a table at the excellent steak restaurant - Hawksmoor. This was after my other appointment of the day for a mammogram at Teddington hospital at 11.40. I seemed to be the only person there and even though I arrived ten minutes early, I was called in almost immediately. Now I have a 2-week wait for the results.



I headed for the station, passing two City of London police horses - one in training - and arrived just as Colin was walking into the other side of the station.



We were a little earlier than I had anticipated so with our extra time we decided to head to Hamley’s on Regent Street to see if we could get any clothes for new bear Rocky. It’s been a long time since I’ve been to Hamley’s and it was a full on onslaught of the sense with remote controlled flying things and a multitude of cuddly toys but not the traditional bears I like. The good news is that I did in fact find a pair of trousers and a little grey top which are a tad too big but should be better than his current rather limited wardrobe.



Then it was onto the main event of our trip - the delayed proper anniversary meal which involved a return to Hawksmoor, the excellent steak restaurant in Seven Dials in Covent Garden. The return visit was as good as the first visit but this time we really went for it and had all three courses and all were excellent. The woman looking after our table even brought our dessert plates with ‘Happy 23rd Anniversary’ written on them! We were so full after our lunch that we headed back home at this point.

