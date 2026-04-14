14th April 2026

We were out first thing to drive over to Ashstead for coffee with Elizabeth and Tom, the couple who did a lot of work to advance Colin’s family tree. We haven’t seen them for over three years and whereas they started out more on a business footing they’ve ended up as friends. It was good to update them on Colin’s discovery about his grandma on his mothers side. There was a brief break whilst a roofer came around to discuss some certification that Elizabeth and Tom needed. We watched the birds in their garden and were amazed to see a pair of greater spotted woodpeckers, jays, magpies and many other birds.



We were invited to stay for lunch which was nice and afterwards we headed home via the Chessington Garden Centre where we bought two jasmine plants and a honeysuckle to try and start making our garden attractive to insects again rather than the ginger fence we now have instead of our lovely hedge.



Chris is involved in a court case and this has now been put back to September. Fingers crossed it is dropped then through a technicality before them.

