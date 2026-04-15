15th April 2026

Paperwork and making up cards for delivery on Friday to the Card Collection over in Molesey.



My main event of the day was a trip I had booked a month ago with my friend Sally from the photo club to meet at Battersea Power Station to join a past speaker at the club who specialises in architecture photos from up high. He had managed to book the Battersea chimney lift for the evening so an exclusive band of about fifteen of us had the place to ourselves for about an hour and a half. Including me there were about seven people from my club and the others were from two other clubs. I met Sally at Waterloo and we made our way on the new tube line to Battersea power station on the Northern Line.



The weather improved from the rain earlier in the day and the evening light was very good. It was a great chance to spend proper time to compose shots and repeat as the light changed over the evening. It was a challenge to avoid the reflections but I ma anger pretty well and c are back down again with 120 ‘in the bag’!



Afterwards my RTPS friends grabbed snacks and drinks at the food court in the power station and even more opportunities for pics on our way back to Vauxhall, this time by bus.



I was a stop-out and did not get home until 11.30pm!

