16th April 2026

Back to earth with bump today from the heights of yesterday evening. We awoke to the sound of lorries and sawing only to discover that tree surgeons (probably too generous a word for them) we randomly dating branches and leaves off trees inn the Crescent. I was fuming, I’m so sick of people destroying greenery and it lead to quite an exchange on the Crescent WhatsApp group. This set the tone of the day which was grumpy and spurred Colin onto hacking back our hedge in the back garden which now looks like a rectangular box, for some reason only halfway up next doors wall.



I decided to head out after coffee for a break from the destruction all round and caught the bus into Richmond. I took my glasses back for a refund that the Specsavers manageress had agreed after my negative review. All I gained from them was a bad headache on the one occasion I wore them.



I counted cards in Waterstones and stock is getting low again. I realised afterwards that it is nearly a month since my last deliveries so I may wait and count again next week. I also headed to the Museum to see the quilt exhibition that I had photographed just before Christmas. I was surprised as I expected it to be much bigger. In the event it was just one small area with the quilts hung up (it would have been much easier to have photographed them like that at the time) against a matt black background.



I think my photography has been used for the museum records of the quilts but it was a bit disappointing.



Back home to work on my images from last night shoot at Battersea and some sweeping up of hedge trimmings. During a brief time trying to work out where to plant our new jasmine and honeysuckle plants, I knew I had spotted some movement but then convinced myself it was a shadow. What is turned out to be was a baby wood mouse who somehow - goodness knows why - has decided to cross the garden and make a little home under the start fence, next to the paving stone of next doors plastic garden. He seemed quite happy to pop in and out and rathe tellingly, was happily tucking into the grass seed that Collin had sowed a while ago!



It was a Zoom meeting this evening and the speaker was not very good and for some reason his images all looked very over saturated. Still, it gave me more time to post some images.

