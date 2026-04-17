17th April 2026

I awoke to a right racket this morning. This time is wasn’t the Thames Water engineers digging holes or sawing up paving stones, it was a random group of tree surgeons although that it probably too generous a description who were waving hedge trimmers around and cutting off twigs and small branches from trees that are causing no problem whatsoever. That rather set my mood for the day which was greater exacerbated by Colin who was also in a mood with them but took it out by cutting our own surviving hedge down further so now we have a cuboid hedge nowhere near the height of the wall behind.



I decided to head out at this pint once the hedge work started to Molesey to deliver cards and to shop at Tescos.



In the afternoon I tried to console myself with my first experimentation using my iPhone and new infra-red filter. This is my first (well second but the first was rubbish) image using my filter and post-processing afterwards.

