18th April 2026

This morning Colin started work on preparing the area where our lovely hedge was ripped up by our neighbours in favour of a ginger wooden fence. He has seeded it with grass seeds and after quite a wait, at long last we can see a green ‘haze’ where the seeds have starting growing. We planted both the jasmines out against the fence and have put in some wires to train the plants to grow along and hopefully cover the fence. I can almost feel the plants breathing a sigh of relief as they have been watered and their roots released from the pots. We scattered some more seed and I added a lot of wildflower seeds as well. The plan is that Colin will mow the main lawn but not mow about a foot and ah lab from the fence so there grass and hopefully the wallflowers an grow of the insects. We got this idea from our travels around Germany and in particular Baiersbronn.



The honeysuckle is in a large pot on the patio which we have now rearranged to create a nice coffee corner.



At 1.45pm, we headed out the front of the house as our neighbour Zoe had let all the neighbours know that her daughter is getting married to day and asked if we could come and see her off. It was a lovely day for her wedding and everyone looked lovely - very boho!

