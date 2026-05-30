30th May 2026

What a difference a night of sleep makes even though it was quite bright as I can’t seem to totally shut the Venetian blinds! We got up at normal time although we are actually an hour ahead so it is an hour earlier - I tried not to think about that! I made a large fruit salad for brekkie along with bread and yoghurt.



It really was a lovely start to our trip with bright sunshine and there is so much bright green foliage everywhere. We caught a bus pretty easily into the city centre or at least nearby as it is pedestrianised. It is a beautiful city centre, laid back, verdant with cobbled streets and no cars although a lot of rather fast bikes which we needed to keep an eye out for. We wondered past Art Nouveau styled buildings down and along the river which is a bright green. We had the first ice cream of the trip and I tried pop corn and caramel. - Colin opted for coconut and white chocolate - both delicious and we sat on a sofa outside in the shade overlooking the river.



We continued our stroll and even found a lovely little shop full of hand crafted wooden things and Colin got me a little walnut and maple box for my collection. Despite having had an ice cream a short while earlier, we stopped for lunch at a lovely traditional eatery called Gostilna Sokol. Portion size massive, quality great, price reasonable - what’s not to like?! We were feeling the heat now as it seemed to have suddenly got quite humid - obviously nothing to do with the large beer. We decided against a boat trip but to take the funicular up to the castle in the hope of good views and maybe some breeze.



On route there over the impressive dragon bridge, we passed lots of pubs and cafes including one with a man with a pint… out with his pet emu - I had to look twice and then the emu walked off along the street on its own and the chap had to come and get it - surreal.



There was a bit of a queue for the funicular but it was only twenty minutes or so before we had reached the top. We had an iced coffee to cool down whilst watching at least four brides arrive to get married as I think there is a sort of registry office, or at least the location is licensed. The views were rather disappointing but it was worth the effort. Th last push was back down, walking to the bus stop and then a stop early to visit Lidl again for this evenings snack dinner as some of us are still full from lunchtime!



It was when I got back that I suddenly realised that I should have bought an ‘e-vignette’ for the car inn Slovenia but had not. I quickly bought a 7-day one only to discover that I could not backdate it to cover yesterday and potentially I am in line for a substantial fine! I have contacted the company and sent all my details and they will send it to be considered. By the way the forms were worded I get the impression that this happens a lot so I am keeping my fingers crossed I can simply pay the price for a day permit instead of a fine.



We finished the day with a cold beer and watched an episode of MasterChef that I had downloaded before we left - a good day (apart from the e-vignette bit!).



8,737 footsteps

