31st May 2026

We managed to get up a bit earlier today as we had decided to brave the car again to head south to visit what we’ve been calling ‘Pyjama Castle’ but is actually Predjama Castle. The first challenge was to actually get out of the parking space which proved to be a challenge as it is so steep. Colin tried reversing up a slope and we heard the underside of the front of the car crunch and it did it again as we drove forward! Luckily there is no visible damage.



The countryside is stunning, so vibrant and green. We used the GPS which took us straight to the car park. As we drove down the slope I saw what I later identified (I think) was a Chamois bouncing across a field - brilliant.



We didn’t want to visit the interior of the castle but see the exterior which was stunning. We stopped for a elderflower drink and amazing home made cake called a Bled Cream Cake - huge but actually quite light.



I took over the driving from here and drove onto the hilltop town of Grad Štanjel. It was a brief few minutes stop in the car park before Colin discovered a mention of an agro-tourism place for the possibility of lunch. It was rather remote in a little Karst village called Avber and a little challenging to find but we managed it. The restaurant - ‘Kmečki turizem Francinovi’ - was hosting an 80th birthday party for a local man but the owner offered us a table outside on the balcony with a lovely view over the valley. There was no menu, we asked for lamb which the place was known for and the owner brought us a large plate of lamb, roast potatoes and spinach - delicious. We managed to squeeze down a shared dessert as well. It was a really memorable meal.



We said our goodbyes (and a dodgy ‘happy birthday’ in Slovenian) and headed back to Štanjel to explore properly. It was a really interesting town and we met a lovely chap who was making pyrographic pictures. He was very enthusiastic so I bought a fridge magnet and he even signed the back of it with his name and the date. We finished our visit with an iced coffee in a little courtyard before heading back to our apartment.



The traffic was a bit of a nightmare on the motorway but we eventually got back in time for me to book tickets to visit the Škocjan Caves for the next day. The good news is that the back sliding door has also been fixed so we might be able to actually go into the little garden.



7,287 footsteps.