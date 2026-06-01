1st June 2026

The first good news of the day was that I got emailed confirmation that I will not have to pay a €300 fine for a lack of vignette for one day. The next challenge is to work out how to actually pay for the €16 as the QR code sent to pay it does not actually work - never mind.



It was a grey start to the day after the sunshine of yesterday and our first task was to top up the fuel which proved to be a challenge with an interesting approach to the fuel pumps and a long queue of people waiting to pay as the booth also sold lottery tickets and copious amounts of very strong alcohol! Eventually we were on our way through a lot of roads works towards the Škocjan Caves - we had decided on these as opposed to the other caves we had passed yesterday as they are less touristy and apparently very impressive with the biggest underground cavern in Europe. I had reserved tickets for 1.00pm and we arrived in time to avoid the rain and even grab some lunch. I was quite worried about Colin’s back as there were a lot of steps down just to get to the entrance to the caves but we made it. We were divided into groups and were in the second group to enter.



It really was probably the most impressive cave system I have ever been in and each stage seemed more impressive than the last. The temperature was a cool and consistent 12 degrees which was very nice after the recent hot sun. There were more than 500 steps up and down. I was glad I’d brought my head torch to look at things - we didn’t see any of the many spices of bat resident in this area but we saw cave crickets, a massive long legged cave centipede and a lot of spiders. We finally entered the main cavern and it was truly vast. Unfortunately no photographs allowed but even if we had been able to take photos, I don’t think we could have captured the sheer scale of what we were looking at. There was a fast flowing river far below which was roaring and drowning out voices - amazing and quite scary. We had plenty of time to look and plenty of steps to leave the massive limestone cave system.



We finally saw daylight as we left the mouth of the cave half way up a cliff overlong a narrow wooded gorge - just as a thunderstorm hit. The rain was torrential and we were really glad that we had chosen the shorter route back or we would have been soaked.



We had time for a coffee before we finally left and drove back to our apartment, through the numerous roadworks! We had some time for a sit down and a cup of tea and to pack a few things before we move on tomorrow. We decided to go back into the city for dinner and caught the very convenient bus as the numerous stairs had taken their toll on our legs! We headed back to the same place we had had lunch at a couple of days ago. There was a bit of a wait as it is clearly very popular but we had a good table and Colin managed to blag about three cushions for his chair. Great food… more exercise required to work it off! Our last bus trip back before the next stage of our trip.



9,301 footsteps.